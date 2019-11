Revel in the autumn glory, kiddos! It’s mid-October which means it’s probably the last week we can avoid listening to Elliot Smith and The Microphones while bundled in our sweaters crying to the sound of the falling leaves! Haha, jk (…….unless?)

Anyway, enjoy this week’s bops, from Weyes Blood to My Bloody Valentine and back again!

with love,

~ the WCFM Board