WCFM Songs of the Fortnight 11/4/19 — 11/13/19

Your friendly WCFM web editor might have forgotten about the Songs of the Week last week. But good things come in pairs (right? haha), so we have a DOUBLE DOSE for you this week, in the Songs of the Fortnight. Impress your crush by showing off your knowledge of FKA twigs, Brittany Howard, Squidnice, Clarence James, and Sudan Archives (and while you’re at that last one, check out former General Manager Mano Sundaresan’s interview with Sudan Archives in NPR Music, linked here)

And while you’re at it, bring your crush to our Throwback Party this Friday in honor of WCFM Throwback Weekend. See you there!