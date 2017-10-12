Featured Show – The Albatross Hour, Thursdays at 3 PM

Natalie Wilkinson ’19



Like any good DJ, Natalie Wilkinson has an almost spiritual relationship with her radio show. She describes the studio as “a cocoon from the outside world,” and her DJ name came to her like an epiphany. “I had a dream, and Skooz came to me,” she explains. “I wrote it on my hand in the middle of the night in the dark—like ohmigod, Skooz, that’s what I want to be called.”

It comes as no surprise then that Natalie manages to incorporate poetry and literature into most of her shows. Yossarian Shrugged was Natalie’s first show’s name, a Catch 22 reference. On The Albatross hour, if not reading poetry out loud, then “I’ll usually overanalyze songs on air,” Natalie admits.