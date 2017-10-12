Featured Show – The Albatross Hour, Thursdays at 3 PM

Natalie Wilkinson ’19
Like any good DJ, Natalie Wilkinson has an almost spiritual relationship with her radio show. She describes the studio as “a cocoon from the outside world,” and her DJ name came to her like an epiphany. “I had a dream, and Skooz came to me,” she explains. “I wrote it on my hand in the middle of the night in the dark—like ohmigod, Skooz, that’s what I want to be called.”
It comes as no surprise then that Natalie manages to incorporate poetry and literature into most of her shows. Yossarian Shrugged was Natalie’s first show’s name, a Catch 22 reference. On The Albatross hour, if not reading poetry out loud, then “I’ll usually overanalyze songs on air,” Natalie admits.
Natalie’s current show, The Albatross Hour, is a reference to a rarely-used metaphor that originated in The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, a poem by Samuel Taylor Coleridge. “The albatross is a sea bird, and the metaphor means it’s something that weighs you down and doesn’t get off your back,” Natalie explains. “The reason I chose it as the name is because my show is an hour to let go of the albatross hanging on your back.”
Recently, Natalie has been overanalyzing songs by Mos Def, Erykah Badu, Daniel Caesar, Cosmo Pyke, Bobby Womack, XXXTENTACION, and Tennis.