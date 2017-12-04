Featured Show – Taste All the Sauces, Mondays at 9pm

Caroline Taverna & Emma Santucci ‘19

“I listened in and your show was really bad,” said big man on campus Danny Donahue last year when he listened to Emma and Caroline’s show, All the Sauces. The duo has since veered from their original gossip show format. “The public has spoken, we have to change,” Emma explains.

All the Sauces began as a kind of E! News for Williams College, with Emma and Caroline as our very own Kelly and Ryan, respectively. “On Sundays, we would just talk about what we did on Saturday night,” Emma reminisces. “But now we’re juniors.”

“Yeah, we’re so mature,” adds Caroline

“We’re not carefree sophomores.”

“We’re above the gossip now.”