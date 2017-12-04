Featured Show – Taste All the Sauces, Mondays at 9pm

Caroline Taverna & Emma Santucci ‘19
“I listened in and your show was really bad,” said big man on campus Danny Donahue last year when he listened to Emma and Caroline’s show, All the Sauces. The duo has since veered from their original gossip show format. “The public has spoken, we have to change,” Emma explains.
All the Sauces began as a kind of E! News for Williams College, with Emma and Caroline as our very own Kelly and Ryan, respectively. “On Sundays, we would just talk about what we did on Saturday night,” Emma reminisces. “But now we’re juniors.”
“Yeah, we’re so mature,” adds Caroline
“We’re not carefree sophomores.”
“We’re above the gossip now.”
Just like a fine wine or smoked gouda, the show has aged well. Now the duo spends their time scouring the alternative section of spotify to provide their fan base with a fine selection of all the s̶a̶u̶c̶e̶s̶ sounds. “Now we’re here for the ~music~,” Emma declares.
All the Sauces offers a charcuterie of soft R&B, alt, and oldschool rap. Lately they’ve been listening to Cosmo Pyke, Steve Lacy, The Weeknd (“but like the old Weeknd”), Tribe Called Quest and Snoop Dogg. The two also feature some femme fatales on their show. “Any lady voice over a retro guitar is something that we generally respond really well to. We’re like ‘Yas, 👏women👏in👏music👏’,” says Emma. Their recs are Pip Blom, Mitski, Frankie Cosmos, Tennis and Sales.
Taste All the Sauces every Monday from 9 – 10 pm.