Featured Show – Sidenote, Thursdays at 8 PM

Wilson Wang, ’18

Being on air runs in Wilson Wang’s blood. “My mom told me when she was young,” Wilson shared, “she always did the morning announcements for her school.” Wilson has followed in his mother’s footsteps and is now the host of the talk show Sidenote.

On his show, Wilson shares life lessons from his unusually plaguing life. “Sometimes I don’t know if I’m dumb or if things just happen to me. Apparently I just get into situations.” While Wilson is still taxed by life on the daily, many of his stories come from Freshman year, a particularly punishing time for him. “I was very afraid of people not liking me and having no friends and being alone for the next four years and scaring people off. People at home know how weird I am, but I didn’t want to unleash it on people here.” However, Wilson’s weirdness slipped out early Freshman fall during an office hours with Chemistry professor Amy Gehring: