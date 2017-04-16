Featured Show – Sidenote, Thursdays at 8 PM

Wilson Wang, ’18
Being on air runs in Wilson Wang’s blood. “My mom told me when she was young,” Wilson shared, “she always did the morning announcements for her school.” Wilson has followed in his mother’s footsteps and is now the host of the talk show Sidenote.
On his show, Wilson shares life lessons from his unusually plaguing life. “Sometimes I don’t know if I’m dumb or if things just happen to me. Apparently I just get into situations.” While Wilson is still taxed by life on the daily, many of his stories come from Freshman year, a particularly punishing time for him. “I was very afraid of people not liking me and having no friends and being alone for the next four years and scaring people off. People at home know how weird I am, but I didn’t want to unleash it on people here.” However, Wilson’s weirdness slipped out early Freshman fall during an office hours with Chemistry professor Amy Gehring:
“I was with my entrymates, John and Esther, and we had finished our problem set and started talking. We got to talking about biology and about fertilization–the sperm, and the egg, and the zygote. In high school I took AP bio and my teacher had this strange theory which made sense to me at the time. Because the y chromosome is smaller in size, she thought the sperm with the y could swim faster and fertilize the egg quicker, whereas the x chromosome takes longer to get there. So you could increase your chances of getting a boy or girl by ejaculating at the right time. I’m apparently a loud individual, and I don’t gauge my volume well so Prof. G comes over in the midst of my explaining this. John then goes to her, “Wilson has a great story.” So I retold the story to Professor Gehring. She didn’t know my name before this but Friday lecture comes and she locks eyes with me and goes ‘Hi Wilson.’ It was a very memorable first impression.”
Nevertheless, Wilson and Professor Gehring are now friends and he hopes to invite her to join him on Sidenote.
To listen to Sidenote tune in to WCFM on Thursdays at 8pm.