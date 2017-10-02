Featured Show – Milk Men in the PM, Fridays at 9 PM

Pierceson Brown ’18 & Marshall Borrus ’20

Two cans of condensed milk prompted the Milkmen in the PM radio show. “Pierceson here takes himself to be some kind of human ratatouille,” said Marshall, or DJ Tres Leches, about his amateur chef co-host, DJ Dulce de Leche. Once, while at a friend’s house, Pierceson, much to the dismay of Marshall and others, “dropped two things of condensed milk into a pot for three hours.” Despite his friends’ skepticism, after three hours Pierceson successfully created the dessert dulce de leche. From there, Milkmen in the PM was born.

The two explain their show as “banter, but when we feel like we’re going off the deep end we play music.” While in the past Pierceson, an experienced WCFM DJ, often attempted to schedule their show, Marshall would quickly instigate nonsense: “I see my role as directly to undermine,” noted the ironically lactose intolerant DJ Tres Leches.

While The Milkmen conceded that they often get no more than “that one phantom listener, probably from the radiation,” they are still optimistic about their fan base. “Sometimes, we raffle off tickets to our show. So if people call in quickly enough they get to come,” advertises Pierceson.

“They’re not great tickets, though, they’re outside,” confided Marshall.

“Yeah, you have to stand and look in through the window of the studio, but you get a bathroom pass.”

In terms of music, Pierceson recommends King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, The Orb and Cuig. Marshall only recommends his YouTube channel, where you can find a 4 hour video of him reading The Time Machine by HG Wells and a 5 hour live stream of him doing homework. “Haha, who would watch that?” laughed Pierceson. Marshall rebuked, “I had more livestreams viewers of me doing homework than we have listeners of this radio station.”

To boost Marshall’s ego, watch here.