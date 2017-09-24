Featured Show – Bibimbangers, Saturdays at 8 PM

Lylia Li ’18

“Lylia, join radio,” her sister commanded Lylia when she got to college. Lylia did, and now has a weekly two-hour show, Bimbimbangers. The show’s emphasis is on music—Lylia is a self-described “Pitchfork heaux”—and sometimes features guest musical commenters.

Music, for Lylia, is almost biographical. “I’ve been trying not to judge people so much based on what they listen to, but I think it’s telling the kind of music that really touches you, or that you really connect to,” she says. “Like, I don’t know my sister’s friends that well, but I know their taste in music. So one of her friend’s is just ‘sad, indie rock music girl’ and one of her friends is ‘alt rock,’ and listens to War On Drugs a lot and Car Seat Headrest, and my sister I’d describe as ‘mix of old and pop.’

“If I were to profile myself,” she continues, “I’d definitely be Tame Impala, Car Seat Headrest, Grimes, especially the new Grimes, and Carly Rae Jepsen.” As these bands might suggest, Lylia’s taste in music is, just like her sister’s, “good but not discriminatory.”

Recently she’s been listening to the album Freudian by Danial Caesar, Flower Boy by Tyler The Creator, and A Deeper Understanding by The War on Drugs.