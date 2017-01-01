WCFM’s Best of 2016

Here it is! WCFM’s favorite music from 2016.

Lylia Li

Albums

Beyonce, Lemonade KAYTRANADA, 99.9% Jessy Lanza, Oh No Whitney, Light Upon the Lake Solange, A Seat at the Table Shura, Nothing’s Real Mitski, Puberty 2 Bodacious, Purple Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial Carly Rae Jepsen, Emotion Side B

Tracks

Jessy Lanza, “Vivica” KAYTRANADA, “LEAVE ME ALONE” Modern Baseball, “Apple Cider, I Don’t Mind” Whitney, “No Woman” Caroline Smith, “Trying Not to Love You” Lindstrom, “Closing Shot” the xx, “On Hold” Alex Napping, “Trembles Part I” Anderson .Paak, “Am I Wrong” Golden Vessel, “Wave” The transition from “Kidz ‘N’ Stuff” to “Indecision” on the Shura’s Nothing’s Real

Dean Denise Buell

Albums

D.D. Dumbo, Utopia Defeated Merchandise, A Corpse Wired for Sound Daughter, Not to Disappear Preoccupations, Preoccupations Bon Iver, 22, A Million PJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition Project Marching Church, Telling it Like it Is

Tracks

Car Seat Headrest, “Fill in the Blank” Black Eyed Peas, “#WHERE IS THE LOVE ft. The World”

Olivia Lima

Tracks

BadBadNotGood, “Time Moves Slowly (feat. Samuel T. Herring)” The Last Shadow Puppets, “Miracle Aligner” Car Seat Headrest, “Destroyed By Hippie Powers” XIVUS, “Teeth” James Blake, “I Need A Forest Fire” Frank Ocean, “Ivy” Bon Iver, “715 – CREEKS” Moon Hooch, “Low 5” Anderson .Paak, “Am I Wrong” Circa Waves, “Wake Up”

Mandela Namaste

Albums

Beyoncé, Lemonade

Kendrick Lamar, untitled unmastered

Anderson .Paak, Malibu

Frank Ocean, Blonde

YG, Still Brazy

Travi$ Scott, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP

Terrace Martin, Velvet Portraits

Kanye West, The Life of Pablo

Terrence Nykorchuck

Albums

Isaiah Rashad, The Sun’s Tirade Anderson .Paak, Malibu Danny Brown, Atrocity Exhibition Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book Young Thug, Jeffrey Kanye West, The Life of Pablo Bon Iver, 22, A Million Frank Ocean, Blonde Travis Scott, Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight Kid Cudi, Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin’

Ian Concannon

Albums

Anderson .Paak, Malibu Kaytranada, 99.9% Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book Bon Iver, 22, A Million Tourist, U dvsn, Sept. 5th Blood Orange, Freetown Sound Kanye West, The Life of Pablo Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool Flume, Skin Honorable Mention: Frank Ocean, Blonde

Augusta Nau and Anjali Pai

Albums

Bastille, Wild World

The Mowglis, Where’d Your Weekend Go?

The Lumineers, Cleopatra

Grouplove, Big Mess

The Griswolds, High Times for Low Lives

One Republic, Oh My My

Two Door Cinema Club, Gameshow (Deluxe Edition)

The Weeknd, Starboy

Ra Ra Riot, Need Your Light

DNCE, DNCE

Maddie Swarr

Tracks

Hundred Waters, “Show Me Love (ft. Chance The Rapper, Moses Sumney, and Robin Hannibal) [Skrillex Remix]”

Frank Ocean, “Solo”

Sia, “The Greatest”

TOKiMONSTA, “Put It Down (ft. Anderson Paak and KRNE)”

Nao, “Bad Blood”

ZHU, Skrillex, THEY, “Working For It”

Cobi, “Don’t You Cry For Me”

Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam, “A 1000 Times”

Flume, “Like Water (ft. MNDR)”

Maggie Rogers, “Alaska”

Mano Sundaresan

Albums

Frank Ocean, Blonde

Kanye West, The Life of Pablo

Travis Scott, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight

Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book

A Tribe Called Quest, We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service

Anderson .Paak, Malibu

Noname, Telefone

Young Thug, JEFFERY

Saba, Bucket List Project

Post Malone, Stoney

Tracks