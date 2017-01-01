WCFM’s Best of 2016

Posted on January 1, 2017 by | Leave a comment

Here it is! WCFM’s favorite music from 2016.

Lylia Li

Albums

  1. Beyonce, Lemonade
  2. KAYTRANADA, 99.9%
  3. Jessy Lanza, Oh No
  4. Whitney, Light Upon the Lake
  5. Solange, A Seat at the Table
  6. Shura, Nothing’s Real
  7. Mitski, Puberty 2
  8. Bodacious, Purple
  9. Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial
  10. Carly Rae Jepsen, Emotion Side B

Tracks

  1. Jessy Lanza, “Vivica”
  2. KAYTRANADA, “LEAVE ME ALONE”
  3. Modern Baseball, “Apple Cider, I Don’t Mind”
  4. Whitney, “No Woman”
  5. Caroline Smith, “Trying Not to Love You”
  6. Lindstrom, “Closing Shot”
  7. the xx, “On Hold”
  8. Alex Napping, “Trembles Part I”
  9. Anderson .Paak, “Am I Wrong”
  10. Golden Vessel, “Wave”
  11. The transition from “Kidz ‘N’ Stuff” to “Indecision” on the Shura’s Nothing’s Real

 

Dean Denise Buell

Albums

  1. D.D. Dumbo, Utopia Defeated
  2. Merchandise, A Corpse Wired for Sound
  3. Daughter, Not to Disappear
  4. Preoccupations, Preoccupations
  5. Bon Iver, 22, A Million
  6. PJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition Project
  7. Marching Church, Telling it Like it Is

Tracks

  1. Car Seat Headrest, “Fill in the Blank”
  2. Black Eyed Peas, “#WHERE IS THE LOVE ft. The World”

 

Olivia Lima

Tracks

  1. BadBadNotGood, “Time Moves Slowly (feat. Samuel T. Herring)”
  2. The Last Shadow Puppets, “Miracle Aligner”
  3. Car Seat Headrest, “Destroyed By Hippie Powers”
  4. XIVUS, “Teeth”
  5. James Blake, “I Need A Forest Fire”
  6. Frank Ocean, “Ivy”
  7. Bon Iver, “715 – CREEKS”
  8. Moon Hooch, “Low 5”
  9. Anderson .Paak, “Am I Wrong”
  10. Circa Waves, “Wake Up”

 

Mandela Namaste

Albums

  • Beyoncé, Lemonade
  • Kendrick Lamar, untitled unmastered
  • Anderson .Paak, Malibu
  • Frank Ocean, Blonde
  • YG, Still Brazy
  • Travi$ Scott, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight
  • Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
  • ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP
  • Terrace Martin, Velvet Portraits
  • Kanye West, The Life of Pablo

 

Terrence Nykorchuck

Albums

  1. Isaiah Rashad, The Sun’s Tirade
  2. Anderson .Paak, Malibu
  3. Danny Brown, Atrocity Exhibition
  4. Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book
  5. Young Thug, Jeffrey
  6. Kanye West, The Life of Pablo
  7. Bon Iver, 22, A Million
  8. Frank Ocean, Blonde
  9. Travis Scott, Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight
  10. Kid Cudi, Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin’

 

Ian Concannon

Albums

  1. Anderson .Paak, Malibu
  2. Kaytranada, 99.9%
  3. Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book
  4. Bon Iver, 22, A Million
  5. Tourist, U
  6. dvsn, Sept. 5th
  7. Blood Orange, Freetown Sound
  8. Kanye West, The Life of Pablo
  9. Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool
  10. Flume, Skin
  11. Honorable Mention: Frank Ocean, Blonde

 

Augusta Nau and Anjali Pai

Albums

  • Bastille, Wild World
  • The Mowglis, Where’d Your Weekend Go?
  • The Lumineers, Cleopatra
  • Grouplove, Big Mess
  • The Griswolds, High Times for Low Lives
  • One Republic, Oh My My
  • Two Door Cinema Club, Gameshow (Deluxe Edition)
  • The Weeknd, Starboy
  • Ra Ra Riot, Need Your Light
  • DNCE, DNCE

 

Maddie Swarr

Tracks

  • Hundred Waters, “Show Me Love (ft. Chance The Rapper, Moses Sumney, and Robin Hannibal) [Skrillex Remix]”
  • Frank Ocean, “Solo”
  • Sia, “The Greatest”
  • TOKiMONSTA, “Put It Down (ft. Anderson Paak and KRNE)”
  • Nao, “Bad Blood”
  • ZHU, Skrillex, THEY, “Working For It”
  • Cobi, “Don’t You Cry For Me”
  • Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam, “A 1000 Times”
  • Flume, “Like Water (ft. MNDR)”
  • Maggie Rogers, “Alaska”

 

Mano Sundaresan

Albums

  • Frank Ocean, Blonde
  • Kanye West, The Life of Pablo
  • Travis Scott, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight
  • Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book
  • A Tribe Called Quest, We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service
  • Anderson .Paak, Malibu
  • Noname, Telefone
  • Young Thug, JEFFERY
  • Saba, Bucket List Project
  • Post Malone, Stoney

Tracks

  • Kanye West, “Highlights”
  • Frank Ocean, “Self Control”
  • Young Thug, “Pick Up The Phone (feat. Travis Scott & Quavo)”
  • R.A.M., “Broccoli (feat. Lil Yachty)”
  • Chance the Rapper, “No Problem (feat. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne)”
  • KAYTRANADA, “GOT IT GOOD (feat. Craig David)”
  • Anderson .Paak, “The Dreamer (feat. Talib Kweli & Timan Family Choir)”
  • Travis Scott, “beibs in the trap (feat. NAV)”
  • A Tribe Called Quest, “Dis Generation”
  • Noname, “Shadow Man (feat. Phoelix, Smino & Saba)”

 

This entry was posted in Music. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.