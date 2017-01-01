WCFM’s Best of 2016

Here it is! WCFM’s favorite music from 2016.
Lylia Li
Albums
- Beyonce, Lemonade
- KAYTRANADA, 99.9%
- Jessy Lanza, Oh No
- Whitney, Light Upon the Lake
- Solange, A Seat at the Table
- Shura, Nothing’s Real
- Mitski, Puberty 2
- Bodacious, Purple
- Car Seat Headrest, Teens of Denial
- Carly Rae Jepsen, Emotion Side B
Tracks
- Jessy Lanza, “Vivica”
- KAYTRANADA, “LEAVE ME ALONE”
- Modern Baseball, “Apple Cider, I Don’t Mind”
- Whitney, “No Woman”
- Caroline Smith, “Trying Not to Love You”
- Lindstrom, “Closing Shot”
- the xx, “On Hold”
- Alex Napping, “Trembles Part I”
- Anderson .Paak, “Am I Wrong”
- Golden Vessel, “Wave”
- The transition from “Kidz ‘N’ Stuff” to “Indecision” on the Shura’s Nothing’s Real
Dean Denise Buell
Albums
- D.D. Dumbo, Utopia Defeated
- Merchandise, A Corpse Wired for Sound
- Daughter, Not to Disappear
- Preoccupations, Preoccupations
- Bon Iver, 22, A Million
- PJ Harvey, The Hope Six Demolition Project
- Marching Church, Telling it Like it Is
Tracks
- Car Seat Headrest, “Fill in the Blank”
- Black Eyed Peas, “#WHERE IS THE LOVE ft. The World”
Olivia Lima
Tracks
- BadBadNotGood, “Time Moves Slowly (feat. Samuel T. Herring)”
- The Last Shadow Puppets, “Miracle Aligner”
- Car Seat Headrest, “Destroyed By Hippie Powers”
- XIVUS, “Teeth”
- James Blake, “I Need A Forest Fire”
- Frank Ocean, “Ivy”
- Bon Iver, “715 – CREEKS”
- Moon Hooch, “Low 5”
- Anderson .Paak, “Am I Wrong”
- Circa Waves, “Wake Up”
Mandela Namaste
Albums
- Beyoncé, Lemonade
- Kendrick Lamar, untitled unmastered
- Anderson .Paak, Malibu
- Frank Ocean, Blonde
- YG, Still Brazy
- Travi$ Scott, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight
- Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
- ScHoolboy Q, Blank Face LP
- Terrace Martin, Velvet Portraits
- Kanye West, The Life of Pablo
Terrence Nykorchuck
Albums
- Isaiah Rashad, The Sun’s Tirade
- Anderson .Paak, Malibu
- Danny Brown, Atrocity Exhibition
- Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book
- Young Thug, Jeffrey
- Kanye West, The Life of Pablo
- Bon Iver, 22, A Million
- Frank Ocean, Blonde
- Travis Scott, Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight
- Kid Cudi, Passion, Pain and Demon Slayin’
Ian Concannon
Albums
- Anderson .Paak, Malibu
- Kaytranada, 99.9%
- Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book
- Bon Iver, 22, A Million
- Tourist, U
- dvsn, Sept. 5th
- Blood Orange, Freetown Sound
- Kanye West, The Life of Pablo
- Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool
- Flume, Skin
- Honorable Mention: Frank Ocean, Blonde
Augusta Nau and Anjali Pai
Albums
- Bastille, Wild World
- The Mowglis, Where’d Your Weekend Go?
- The Lumineers, Cleopatra
- Grouplove, Big Mess
- The Griswolds, High Times for Low Lives
- One Republic, Oh My My
- Two Door Cinema Club, Gameshow (Deluxe Edition)
- The Weeknd, Starboy
- Ra Ra Riot, Need Your Light
- DNCE, DNCE
Maddie Swarr
Tracks
- Hundred Waters, “Show Me Love (ft. Chance The Rapper, Moses Sumney, and Robin Hannibal) [Skrillex Remix]”
- Frank Ocean, “Solo”
- Sia, “The Greatest”
- TOKiMONSTA, “Put It Down (ft. Anderson Paak and KRNE)”
- Nao, “Bad Blood”
- ZHU, Skrillex, THEY, “Working For It”
- Cobi, “Don’t You Cry For Me”
- Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam, “A 1000 Times”
- Flume, “Like Water (ft. MNDR)”
- Maggie Rogers, “Alaska”
Mano Sundaresan
Albums
- Frank Ocean, Blonde
- Kanye West, The Life of Pablo
- Travis Scott, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight
- Chance the Rapper, Coloring Book
- A Tribe Called Quest, We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your service
- Anderson .Paak, Malibu
- Noname, Telefone
- Young Thug, JEFFERY
- Saba, Bucket List Project
- Post Malone, Stoney
Tracks
- Kanye West, “Highlights”
- Frank Ocean, “Self Control”
- Young Thug, “Pick Up The Phone (feat. Travis Scott & Quavo)”
- R.A.M., “Broccoli (feat. Lil Yachty)”
- Chance the Rapper, “No Problem (feat. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne)”
- KAYTRANADA, “GOT IT GOOD (feat. Craig David)”
- Anderson .Paak, “The Dreamer (feat. Talib Kweli & Timan Family Choir)”
- Travis Scott, “beibs in the trap (feat. NAV)”
- A Tribe Called Quest, “Dis Generation”
- Noname, “Shadow Man (feat. Phoelix, Smino & Saba)”