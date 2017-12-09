WCFM’s 2017 ~*Listicle*~

It’s the end of the year, and we asked our DJs to reflect on the best music they listened to in 2017. Read on for the songs and albums that defined this year.

Audrey Koh

Mandela Namaste

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. SZA, Ctrl Jay-Z, 4:44 Vince Staples, Big Fish Theory Migos, Culture Kehlani, SweetSexySavage DJ Khaled, Grateful Big Sean, I Decided Drake, More Life Joey Bada$$, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$

Alden Taylor

CTRL by SZA 1992 Deluxe by Princess Nokia HEAVN by Jamila Woods Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number by Aaliyah Hounds of Love by Kate Bush Dreamboat Annie by Heart About Time by Sabrina Claudio Puberty 2 by Mitski What Now by Sylvan Esso At What Cost by GoldLink

Andrew Bloniarz

Hannah Tager

dont smile at me – Billie Eilish Freudian – Daniel Caesar Stranger in the Alps – Phoebe Bridgers HEAVN – Jamila Woods Melodrama – Lorde Stranger – Yung Lean For the Time, Being – Ayotemi Process – Sampha This Old Dog – Mac DeMarco Tsarina – Col3trane

Terrence Nykorchuk

Big Fish Theory – Vince Staples ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ – Joey Bada$$ DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar Flower Boy – Tyler, the Creator Luv is Rage 2 – Lil Uzi Vert Culture – Migos Feels – Snoh Aalegra Ctrl – SZA Humanz – Gorillaz 12 – A$AP Twelvyy

James Rasmussen

Lylia Li

Phoebe Mattana

American Dream – LCD Soundsystem Masseducation – St. Vincent Flower Boy – Tyler, the Creator Melodrama – Lorde Lotta Sea Lice – Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile Capacity – Big Thief What Now – Sylvan Esso Visions of a Life – Wolf Alice Soft Sounds From Another Planet – Japanese Breakfast The Ooz – King Krule

Onyeka Obi