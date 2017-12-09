WCFM’s 2017 ~*Listicle*~

It’s the end of the year, and we asked our DJs to reflect on the best music they listened to in 2017. Read on for the songs and albums that defined this year.
Audrey Koh
Mandela Namaste
- Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
- SZA, Ctrl
- Jay-Z, 4:44
- Vince Staples, Big Fish Theory
- Migos, Culture
- Kehlani, SweetSexySavage
- DJ Khaled, Grateful
- Big Sean, I Decided
- Drake, More Life
- Joey Bada$$, All-Amerikkkan Bada$$
Alden Taylor
-
CTRL by SZA
-
1992 Deluxe by Princess Nokia
-
HEAVN by Jamila Woods
-
Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number by Aaliyah
-
Hounds of Love by Kate Bush
-
Dreamboat Annie by Heart
-
About Time by Sabrina Claudio
-
Puberty 2 by Mitski
-
What Now by Sylvan Esso
-
At What Cost by GoldLink
Andrew Bloniarz
Hannah Tager
-
dont smile at me – Billie Eilish
-
Freudian – Daniel Caesar
- Stranger in the Alps – Phoebe Bridgers
-
HEAVN – Jamila Woods
-
Melodrama – Lorde
-
Stranger – Yung Lean
-
For the Time, Being – Ayotemi
-
Process – Sampha
-
This Old Dog – Mac DeMarco
-
Tsarina – Col3trane
Terrence Nykorchuk
- Big Fish Theory – Vince Staples
- ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ – Joey Bada$$
- DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
- Flower Boy – Tyler, the Creator
- Luv is Rage 2 – Lil Uzi Vert
- Culture – Migos
- Feels – Snoh Aalegra
- Ctrl – SZA
- Humanz – Gorillaz
- 12 – A$AP Twelvyy
James Rasmussen
Lylia Li
Phoebe Mattana
- American Dream – LCD Soundsystem
- Masseducation – St. Vincent
- Flower Boy – Tyler, the Creator
- Melodrama – Lorde
- Lotta Sea Lice – Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile
- Capacity – Big Thief
- What Now – Sylvan Esso
- Visions of a Life – Wolf Alice
- Soft Sounds From Another Planet – Japanese Breakfast
- The Ooz – King Krule
Onyeka Obi
- SATURATION – BROCKHAMPTON
- Harmony of Difference – Kamasi Washington
- CTRL – SZA
- 1992 Deluxe – Princess Nokia
- Process – Sampha
- DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
- Flower Boy – Tyler, the Creator
- Songs4u – Cuco
- Primary – Kari Faux
- Good For You – Aminé