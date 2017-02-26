Featured DJ – Vidya Killed the Radio Star

Vidya Venkatesh, ’17, WCFM DJ

Vidya has had her radio show since freshman fall. “It’s a hundred percent for me,” she confessed about the show, “and then I get like 3-8 listeners, haha.”

Vidya’s weekly radio show is called Vidya Killed the Radio Show. She boasts about the title, “It’s the single wittiest thing I’ve ever produced in my life and I think it will probably stand as my pinnacle. It has many layers: obviously it’s a cultural reference to Video Killed the Radio Star, and it’s also a reference to the fact that I play alternative music, because, you know, I have slaughtered the radio “star”, and I’m paying attention to the debris. Haha, well I guess it only has two layers, which is still more than enough.”