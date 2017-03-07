Featured Show – Counterpoint, Tuesdays at 8 PM

Ariella Markowitz, ’19, WCFM DJ
Ariella is an accomplished jazz pianist from Catalina Island off the coast of Southern California. There, Ariella hosted her own show throughout high school at the local radio station. She plans to continue with radio and perhaps even make a career out of it, ideally working at NPR after Williams.
Sometimes Ariella just plays jazz on her show, on which days she notes, “people will text me, ‘Thanks for playing a studying playlist,’ which I guess is kind of derogatory, haha.”
However, Ariella’s jazz background does not limit her to just playing one genre. She says, “Some days I’ll just play classical music and not even care. I really love all music and think it’s all worth listening to. So I try to share that through my show.”
Lately, Ariella has been listening to Future’s new albums, Thundercat, and French Kiwi Juice by FKJ. She also adds an unabashed plug, “Follow me on Spotify, user Ariella Markowitz. I have this new playlist ‘new year new me’ that’s actually bomb. It’s everything.”
