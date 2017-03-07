Featured Show – Counterpoint, Tuesdays at 8 PM

Ariella Markowitz, ’19, WCFM DJ

Ariella is an accomplished jazz pianist from Catalina Island off the coast of Southern California. There, Ariella hosted her own show throughout high school at the local radio station. She plans to continue with radio and perhaps even make a career out of it, ideally working at NPR after Williams.

Sometimes Ariella just plays jazz on her show, on which days she notes, “people will text me, ‘Thanks for playing a studying playlist,’ which I guess is kind of derogatory, haha.”